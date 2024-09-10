Jssanto
Club Member
Apparently, we are bringing in more wide receivers to work out. Names have not yet been released. The only take away I have from this is that:
Ezukama is on the practice squad
barrios and chosen were active last week
Smith as a tight end, was to be a wide receiver
Ashane as a running back could be viewed as a wide receiver
So maybe these above options are not panning out?
Ezukama is on the practice squad
barrios and chosen were active last week
Smith as a tight end, was to be a wide receiver
Ashane as a running back could be viewed as a wide receiver
So maybe these above options are not panning out?