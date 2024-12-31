New Year's Night...Your Plans?

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 7,892
- Reaction score
- 4,463
- Age
- 58
- Location
- Miami
How will celebrate tonight's new year's night?
We have a tradition, I do not know if the tradition is from Spain or Cuba, my family eats 12 grapes for good fortune in the new months ahead, and we cast a bucket of water outside to cast away all the wrong of the previous year away from 2025. Besides that we have some good food with drink some wine.
You?
