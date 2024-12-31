 New Year's Night...Your Plans? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New Year's Night...Your Plans?

How will celebrate tonight's new year's night?

We have a tradition, I do not know if the tradition is from Spain or Cuba, my family eats 12 grapes for good fortune in the new months ahead, and we cast a bucket of water outside to cast away all the wrong of the previous year away from 2025. Besides that we have some good food with drink some wine.

You?

We are supposed to do the 12 fishes, but we can't afford that **** anymore.

Maybe fish sticks and swedish fish for dessert
 
We have a tradition, or wait I do, and it comes from boredom. I will eat about 12 sauced up wings for heartburn, drink about 12 ounces of Rum and likely cast some bodily fluid outside swearing to never drink again as it is so wrong in 2025.

JK it's Tuesday, I'll wait until Friday for that!
 
Had the brilliant idea to buy a puppy back in June... So as always, the Fam is going to the same party we go every year, I get to stay home to babysit the damn dog.
 
My boys are still 7 and 5 so we haven’t done much on NYE in awhile.

My day will resemble a normal NFL Sunday. A lot of drinking and a lot of calories.
 
Have an NYE tradition of going to dinner with 3 other couples

We go early, and then each couple takes turns hosting the group after dinner to watch college football and welcome in the New Year. Been doing it with the same group for over 20 years
 
