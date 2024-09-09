 *****NEW YORK JETS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ers GAME THREAD***** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*****NEW YORK JETS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ers GAME THREAD*****

I know everybody hates Belichick, but he's going to be a guest on the Manningcast tonight.

I was watching a show with him and Peyton earlier today and not only was it entertaining, it was quite informative.
 
Stoobz said:
His knowledge of football is unmatched. Hated him and the Pats but he was beyond football smart.
 
Stoobz said:
He could be The GOAT broadcaster, he should really pursue that and stay the hell away from the sidelines. Just speaking for a friend here

fpfncfxiktv2xh1fk1n4.jpg
 
Stoobz said:
He has a totally different persona compared to when he was strolling the sidelines for the Cheaters.
 
