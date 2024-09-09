NEW YORK JETS @ SAN FRANCISCO 49ers GAME THREAD*****

His knowledge of football is unmatched. Hated him and the Pats but he was beyond football smart.I know everybody hates Belichick, but he's going to be a guest on the Manningcast tonight.
I was watching a show with him and Peyton earlier today and not only was it entertaining, it was quite informative.
He could be The GOAT broadcaster, he should really pursue that and stay the hell away from the sidelines. Just speaking for a friend here
He has a totally different persona compared to when he was strolling the sidelines for the Cheaters.
Hold on a minute. We're talking a small meteor that affects less than a 35 mile radius, right?A meteor could take out both teams and I would not shed a tear.