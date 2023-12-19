New York Media Meltdown.

Sal and Tierney ready to jump real soonI'm in NJ. Local radio was great yesterday. With any other team in NY, in any other year, the calls for Saleh's head would be 99%. But there not because of one reason, Aaron Rodgers. He's got that team paralyzed.
Never called in but would have loved to yesterday. Tierney had the game in the Jet win column last week. Sal is a Giant fan. Tierney a Jet fan. Spent the whole week discussing both teams playoff chances. Clowns.Sal and Tierney ready to jump real soon
lol
1 first quarter TD? That's actually amazingSaw this on espn’s latest power rankings. lol
One touchdown in the 1st quarter all year. ONE! This is WEEK 16!Saw this on espn’s latest power rankings. lol
Earlier in the season I went down the Pats fan meltdown rabbit hole, Tom Curran eating his Mac Jones> Tua takes was glorious. I visited the Jets Whinery last evening on YouTube and those clowns take it to a whole other level, priceless.Dolphins are nightmare fuel for Jets and Pats and it's awesome.