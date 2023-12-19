 New York Media Meltdown. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

New York Media Meltdown.

I'm in NJ. Local radio was great yesterday. With any other team in NY, in any other year, the calls for Saleh's head would be 99%. But there not because of one reason, Aaron Rodgers. He's got that team paralyzed.
 
Sal and Tierney ready to jump real soon
lol
 
Never called in but would have loved to yesterday. Tierney had the game in the Jet win column last week. Sal is a Giant fan. Tierney a Jet fan. Spent the whole week discussing both teams playoff chances. Clowns.
 
Earlier in the season I went down the Pats fan meltdown rabbit hole, Tom Curran eating his Mac Jones> Tua takes was glorious. I visited the Jets Whinery last evening on YouTube and those clowns take it to a whole other level, priceless.
 
As good a place as any to reiterate the uselessness of concussion spotters this season. Not only did Dak take an absolute missile to his helmet against Buffalo and then proceed to play like a chump…but Zach Wilson’s mom is now out there posting about Wilson sustaining a serious concussion that was actually giving him vision problems. Meanwhile, the shot he took from Chubb on the forced fumble was legitimately brutal.
 
