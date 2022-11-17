 Next 2 games for Miami will hit a very limited audience | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Next 2 games for Miami will hit a very limited audience

Per Barry Jackson:

Barry Jackson

@flasportsbuzz


Dolphins' next 2 games likely to go to fairly limited audiences. Dolphins-Texans is getting CBS' No. 6 team (Dedes/Feely) four days after Thanksgiving. Dolphins-49ers on Dec. 4 was previously crossflexed to Fox at 4:05; CBS has double-header and will send KC-Cincy to most at 4:25
 
People outside “us” will be pissed. This offense=extremely entertaining to watch.
 
I got the streaming version because my son is a college student. About $120 for the season. Although, I need to go to a local bar for one of the games. There is a pretty active Dolphins fan club here that takes over most of one of the local bars...... it is also across the street from a Bills bar. Pretty friendly rivalry.
 
How is the biggest sport in the U.S. still stuck in the 1980s with it's restrictions on who can even watch the product?

I'm pretty sure the ancient Egyptians had better access to their favorite teams.

It's 2022. You'd think I'd be able to dial up a Dolphins game, in my house, and select from about 10 different audio feeds with a variety of commentators. People would pay a lot of money for that kind of quality. Sell a team subscription or something. Good Lord.
 
It’s no different for any of the major sports. They all are shown by region/local area.

Besides, I’m not actually sure what you expect. The games are all on at the same time. They can’t show 4-9 different games on the same local channel.
 
