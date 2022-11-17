Next 2 games for Miami will hit a very limited audience

Per Barry Jackson:
Barry Jackson
@flasportsbuzz
Dolphins' next 2 games likely to go to fairly limited audiences. Dolphins-Texans is getting CBS' No. 6 team (Dedes/Feely) four days after Thanksgiving. Dolphins-49ers on Dec. 4 was previously crossflexed to Fox at 4:05; CBS has double-header and will send KC-Cincy to most at 4:25
