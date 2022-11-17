Next 2 games for Miami will hit a very limited audience

How is the biggest sport in the U.S. still stuck in the 1980s with it's restrictions on who can even watch the product?



I'm pretty sure the ancient Egyptians had better access to their favorite teams.



It's 2022. You'd think I'd be able to dial up a Dolphins game, in my house, and select from about 10 different audio feeds with a variety of commentators. People would pay a lot of money for that kind of quality. Sell a team subscription or something. Good Lord.