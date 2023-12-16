Next 4 games

Loyd Christmas
Let’s look at the next 4 qb we play. First game is vs MILF Hunter straight trash. Next is vs Dak. Put pressure on him and he will throw picks. Then a qb everyone fears cause of his legs and is 0-2 vs Tua. Last game is a qb more wild than Favre.
This is why we traded for Ramsey! D lock it down! We have the team to do it. Let’s go!!!!!!!
