 Next 4 games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Next 4 games

Loyd Christmas

Loyd Christmas

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 10, 2022
Messages
131
Reaction score
436
Age
51
Location
Ft.Myers
Let’s look at the next 4 qb we play. First game is vs MILF Hunter straight trash. Next is vs Dak. Put pressure on him and he will throw picks. Then a qb everyone fears cause of his legs and is 0-2 vs Tua. Last game is a qb more wild than Favre.
This is why we traded for Ramsey! D lock it down! We have the team to do it. Let’s go!!!!!!!
 
Great, could we see the defense bail out the offense? Was hoping that last game, did not happen.

Totally ready for at least 2 Ramsey Int's.
 
Man, everyone always want to write Dak off, and sure everyone has a bad game from time to time. But the Cowboys are a dangerous team right now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom