Fin_Frenzy_84
Starter
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2008
- Messages
- 3,663
- Reaction score
- 35
Our next 7 games seem much easier than our first 5 games. How many wins could you see Miami getting during this upcoming stretch?
vs Jets --- W
Bye
vs Rams --- L
@Cardinals --- L
vs Chargers --- W
@Broncos --- W
@jets --- W
vs Bengals --- W
I could see Miami possibly winning 5 of our next 7 games and sitting at 7-5 Overall (2-2 Division) (6-2 Conf.)
If Miami can manage to make 7-5 happen then those next 4 games could get interesting......
vs Chiefs
vs Patriots
@ Raiders
@Bills
