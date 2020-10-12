Next 7 Games....

Our next 7 games seem much easier than our first 5 games. How many wins could you see Miami getting during this upcoming stretch?

vs Jets --- W
Bye
vs Rams --- L
@Cardinals --- L
vs Chargers --- W
@Broncos --- W
@jets --- W
vs Bengals --- W

I could see Miami possibly winning 5 of our next 7 games and sitting at 7-5 Overall (2-2 Division) (6-2 Conf.)

If Miami can manage to make 7-5 happen then those next 4 games could get interesting......

vs Chiefs
vs Patriots
@ Raiders
@Bills
 
Yes I picked the possible probable wins and the upsets that are possible are at the Cards and Raiders.
 
