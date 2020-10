Our next 7 games seem much easier than our first 5 games. How many wins could you see Miami getting during this upcoming stretch?vs Jets --- WByevs Rams --- L@Cardinals --- Lvs Chargers --- W@Broncos --- W @jets --- Wvs Bengals --- WI could see Miami possibly winning 5 of our next 7 games and sitting at 7-5 Overall (2-2 Division) (6-2 Conf.)If Miami can manage to make 7-5 happen then those next 4 games could get interesting......vs Chiefsvs Patriots@ Raiders