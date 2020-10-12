Fin_Frenzy_84 said:



vs Jets --- W

Bye

vs Rams --- L

@Cardinals --- L

vs Chargers --- W

@Broncos --- W



vs Bengals --- W



I could see Miami possibly winning 5 of our next 7 games and sitting at 7-5 Overall (2-2 Division) (6-2 Conf.)



If Miami can manage to make 7-5 happen then those next 4 games could get interesting......



vs Chiefs

vs Patriots

@ Raiders

Yes I picked the possible probable wins and the upsets that are possible are at the Cards and Raiders.