Next cuts?

2019 starter UDFA Shaq Calhoun

Chandler Cox 7th RD pick

3rd RD pick Michael Dieter

2nd RD pick Raekwon McMillan

7th RD pick Malcolm Perry

4th RD pick Smythe Durham

2nd RD pick (trade) Josh Rosen

On a shiny new contract Eric Rowe

3rd RD pick Jerome Baker

This link (I hope) takes you to the article. /https://www.phinsnews.com/miami-dolphins-news-kalen-ballage-is-shipped-out-whos-next/

My question is who goes?Definite no; Rosen, Baker, RoweDoubt; DieterMaybe; Calhoun, Cox, McMillan (McMillan would be a disappointment in development), Perry (but I think he gets PS)Likely; Smythe (or a different TE)Hard for the coaches to decide with such short practices.