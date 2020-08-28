Next cuts?

Jssanto
- May 10, 2014
- 835
- 601
- 2019 starter UDFA Shaq Calhoun
- Chandler Cox 7th RD pick
- 3rd RD pick Michael Dieter
- 2nd RD pick Raekwon McMillan
- 7th RD pick Malcolm Perry
- 4th RD pick Smythe Durham
- 2nd RD pick (trade) Josh Rosen
- On a shiny new contract Eric Rowe
- 3rd RD pick Jerome Baker
- This link (I hope) takes you to the article. /https://www.phinsnews.com/miami-dolphins-news-kalen-ballage-is-shipped-out-whos-next/
Definite no; Rosen, Baker, Rowe
Doubt; Dieter
Maybe; Calhoun, Cox, McMillan (McMillan would be a disappointment in development), Perry (but I think he gets PS)
Likely; Smythe (or a different TE)
Hard for the coaches to decide with such short practices.