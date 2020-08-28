Next cuts?

  • 2019 starter UDFA Shaq Calhoun
  • Chandler Cox 7th RD pick
  • 3rd RD pick Michael Dieter
  • 2nd RD pick Raekwon McMillan
  • 7th RD pick Malcolm Perry
  • 4th RD pick Smythe Durham
  • 2nd RD pick (trade) Josh Rosen
  • On a shiny new contract Eric Rowe
  • 3rd RD pick Jerome Baker
  • This link (I hope) takes you to the article. /https://www.phinsnews.com/miami-dolphins-news-kalen-ballage-is-shipped-out-whos-next/
My question is who goes?
Definite no; Rosen, Baker, Rowe
Doubt; Dieter
Maybe; Calhoun, Cox, McMillan (McMillan would be a disappointment in development), Perry (but I think he gets PS)
Likely; Smythe (or a different TE)
Hard for the coaches to decide with such short practices.
 
