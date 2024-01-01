 Next day thoughts, not as bad as it seemed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Next day thoughts, not as bad as it seemed

I'm not going to lie, I avoided this place after the loss yesterday. Truth is I knew this game would be very hard to win under our current situations. To be honest, this game actually gave me hope. We started out very well, and then everything kind of went their way, That WILL NOT always happen!

Tua had several dropped passes including 2 dropped TDs (Hill and Claypool). The int Tua threw right before the half was really kind of a turning point of this game. Why did we rush there? We still had plenty of time. They made some big plays that went their way, that aren't always going to. This game reminded me of our route against Denver. We are not that good and Denver was not that bad, it is just the way the game went. This game could have had a much different outcome based on a few plays that completely went the Ravens way.

Finally the people we had out of the game like Mosert, Waddle, etc......definitely impacted this game. A more solid run game and another receiver besides Hill who can really stretch the field were absolutely missed. The last thing I will say is there last passing TD will not be forgotten, they rubbed it in and the next time we play, we will have a chip on our shoulder. I also believe that we are holding some stuff back for the playoffs and this game gave us a lot of tape.

Losing always sucks, but IMHO yesterday is not as bad it seemed.
 
Don’t agree. I know exactly how this plays out now. The last two weeks that the Dolphins have needed Buffalo to lose, they have not played well at all yet still won both games. Now we know that they are going to go to Miami next Sunday night and will likely drop 42 points and look like they always do.

Kansas City has not been an elite team this year but they will be hosting Miami in two weeks and I can see it now, for at least that game the Chiefs look like their old selves to only then get killed on the road the week after.

It’s incredible how our team can have such a remarkable season yet the magic just completely disappears when it matters the most and they always revert back to who they have always been for decades.
 
Like you I completely ignored this forum yesterday. Because those posters who want nothing more than for McDaniel, Tua and the team to fail, so they can say, “I told you so”, love games like yesterday.

As for me, I am a Dolphin fan and I am not going to let the results of yesterdays game ruin the enjoyment I have received from watching this team throughout the season.

They lost a game against what is likely the best team in the NFL at this time. It happens and the score is irrelevant to me. I hope they can enter the playoffs with a relatively healthy team but win or lose in the playoffs, I will remain a Dolphin fan while just continuing to ignore the posters on here who love it when they can post negativity about the Dolphins.
 
that's it right there......the coaches are different and the players are different but the results is always the same......we can come up with all kinds of reason but bottom line, this team seems to do this every year.
 
The defensive game plan didn't work from the start. My problem is why wasn't there a Plan B. Absolutely nothing changed from the wide open bomb that was dropped on the 1st series and the 3rd and 16 screen to the 4th quarter.
 
What makes it as bad as it seemed is the Dolphins will be without Chubb and most likely Xavier moving forward.

The offense has not been gelling against good defenses recently and thought the defense needs to play stellar to have a legit chance to make a Super Bowl run.

With Phillips, Chubb, Baker and X out the chances of that happening are minimal.
 
I could have handled the L but the Chubb long term injury loss certainly makes it difficult to find any silver lining in this one

Edit: Almost forgot about X. Yeah bad day all around
 
To be 100 percent honest, the defeat hurts but not as much as losing Chubb and Howard.

Chubb has played like a man possessed since throwing his helmet in the Tennessee game. Howard deserves way more credit then he's been getting lately on this site.

Miami has done a tremendous job handling the number of injuries, but at what point does the dam break?

As to the game, I agree that interception right before the half was a turning point. It was a momentum changer.

The Dolphins absolutely have to win the turnover battle with all the injuries piling up.
 
I agree no Mostert /Waddle , two dropped TDs and that rediculus decision to rush before the 2 minute warning ( w 3 Time outs no less).

That last Passing TD was beyond bush league. I agree with that.
Last years Ravens loss really impacted them and their desire to take us to the woodshed.

We win on Sunday and we play in Baltimore again next year. We shall see how yesterdays loss impacts us.
 
Baltimore is just playing lights out football right now. They did the same thing to SF as they did to us. When a team is playing like that, they tend to make good opponents look bad. Yeah, it's frustrating that we lost, but the way Baltimore was playing, I think every team in the league would have been embarrassed facing them yesterday.
 
Losing X hurts for the rest of this season but good chance he will be elsewhere next year.

Having both Chubb and Phillips out with the injuries they have will have serious ramifications. Chances are neither will be available until the second half of next year.
 
There is literally no way to spin this as anything but what it was…..the absolute destruction of any optimism that this team can or will accomplish anything of note in the postseason.

Our coaches were exposed. Our offense cannot replicate its form against bad teams against good teams. Think about it - we were all excited about the win over the Cowboys. They have a pretty tough, physical defense. But, we only scored one touchdown in that game. 14 points against the Chiefs, 17 against the Eagles, 20 against the Bills, 19 against the Ravens. McD has no answers against good teams.

I haven’t the slightest clue what Fangio dialed up yesterday. I have never seen a QB have an easier game against an NFL defense in my life. Lamar Jackson had his choice of wide open receivers all day long. Josh Allen probably wishes they could play the game today after watching our defensive tape from yesterday.
 
Nostradamus
 
