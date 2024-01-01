Next day thoughts, not as bad as it seemed

I'm not going to lie, I avoided this place after the loss yesterday. Truth is I knew this game would be very hard to win under our current situations. To be honest, this game actually gave me hope. We started out very well, and then everything kind of went their way, That WILL NOT always happen!



Tua had several dropped passes including 2 dropped TDs (Hill and Claypool). The int Tua threw right before the half was really kind of a turning point of this game. Why did we rush there? We still had plenty of time. They made some big plays that went their way, that aren't always going to. This game reminded me of our route against Denver. We are not that good and Denver was not that bad, it is just the way the game went. This game could have had a much different outcome based on a few plays that completely went the Ravens way.



Finally the people we had out of the game like Mosert, Waddle, etc......definitely impacted this game. A more solid run game and another receiver besides Hill who can really stretch the field were absolutely missed. The last thing I will say is there last passing TD will not be forgotten, they rubbed it in and the next time we play, we will have a chip on our shoulder. I also believe that we are holding some stuff back for the playoffs and this game gave us a lot of tape.



Losing always sucks, but IMHO yesterday is not as bad it seemed.