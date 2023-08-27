 Next few days | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Next few days

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
3,524
Reaction score
3,593
Pins and needles time for a lot of players across the league.
From other team’s cuts, I am not sure what we will add. I would try to get OL guys but our FO seems to repeatedly say our OL is fine.
Maybe DL and ILBer?
A different PS QB?
I don’t want to over react but yesterday was not encouraging.
 
We did look bad and it was just preseason. We desperately need big DL that can play meaningful minutes. A true center would be nice, but that's most likely an off-season wish, he's not going to be replaced. A young backup QB to develop would be nice too. But I don't see there being too many pickups this year to be honest.
 
they can keep saying “ our Oline is fine” all they want but I’m sure they’re concerned about Williams inability to hike the ball consistently. If there’s a center being release that they think is better than our 2nd string center I’m sure they will bring that person in. Williams looks like he is actually regressed so far this training camp. And I don’t think Olave is ready to take the starting center position.
 
Unfortunately, after seeing our performance last night, I feel like we need some starters, and that is something we won't be getting from other teams' cuts. Maybe a backup QB, OL and another CB. The Campbell injury is gonna hurt. As shiny as JT looks, I'd rather spend the money to pay Wilkins, get a true center so we can move Williams back to guard, and pick up a defender who can actually tackle a running back. This team looked pathetic last night. I know it's preseason and not everyone was playing, but the excuses need to stop. We are in an elite division, and we are supposed to have a team that can compete. I am not seeing it right now.
 
Njphinsfan said:
Unfortunately, after seeing our performance last night, I feel like we need some starters, and that is something we won't be getting from other teams' cuts. Maybe a backup QB, OL and another CB. The Campbell injury is gonna hurt. As shiny as JT looks, I'd rather spend the money to pay Wilkins, get a true center so we can move Williams back to guard, and pick up a defender who can actually tackle a running back. This team looked pathetic last night. I know it's preseason and not everyone was playing, but the excuses need to stop. We are in an elite division, and we are supposed to have a team that can compete. I am not seeing it right now.
Click to expand...
I wonder if Ulave has shown enough to consider a start at C. Likely not, and even if we went that way, can Williams move back to LG and be near pro bowl level?
 
WestLondonDolphin said:
Really feel we will have no interest in other teams’ cast offs
Click to expand...
Why would you say this? If they cut a decent olineman we wouldn't even entertain the idea? That would be nonsensical and negligent on the team's part. With all due respect, I think you are talking out of your ass on this post.
 
JamesWsenior said:
Cheers up. Not the end of the world. Half the team walked it in today.

But I will say this. The Chargers is huge. We have to have that one.
Click to expand...

Not to be a contrarian but I think either team can lose this game and still be fine. It is the first game of the season for 2 teams that can make the playoffs. Both won't be shaken by a loss so it isn't that huge. All games are huge in the NFL and this one is not make or break.
 
BennySwella said:
Why would you say this? If they cut a decent olineman we wouldn't even entertain the idea? That would be nonsensical and negligent on the team's part. With all due respect, I think you are talking out of your ass on this post.
Click to expand...
We will see. I think you overrate the players that will be cut and underrate those on our roster … with all due respect … it’s a thing a lot of fans are guilty of doing.
 
BennySwella said:
Not to be a contrarian but I think either team can lose this game and still be fine. It is the first game of the season for 2 teams that can make the playoffs. Both won't be shaken by a loss so it isn't that huge. All games are huge in the NFL and this one is not make or break.
Click to expand...
Well I just feel if we get that one I like our odds of starting 3-0.
 
WestLondonDolphin said:
We will see. I think you overrate the players that will be cut and underrate those on our roster … with all due respect … it’s a thing a lot of fans are guilty of doing.
Click to expand...
Agreed... I was just saying that a blanket statement of not even seeing who will become available just doesn't seem like something a good front office does. You still have to comb through the acorns for some diamonds in the rough... you can't find a Kader Kohou every year, but some times, those types of players could become important parts of a championship team. To me the beast teams scour the waiver wire, UDFA's, and seeing what possible trades can be done like New England in it's heyday.
 
BennySwella said:
Agreed... I was just saying that a blanket statement of not even seeing who will become available just doesn't seem like something a good front office does. You still have to comb through the acorns for some diamonds in the rough... you can't find a Kader Kohou every year, but some times, those types of players could become important parts of a championship team. To me the beast teams scour the waiver wire.
Click to expand...
Fair. And you’re right that you never know who might get cut loose.

But despite the disappointment of yesterday I still feel our biggest challenge is going to be about making decisions on who to cut and keep from the guys we already have.
 
Jssanto said:
I wonder if Ulave has shown enough to consider a start at C. Likely not, and even if we went that way, can Williams move back to LG and be near pro bowl level?
Click to expand...
From what I have seen Uluave doesn’t seem to have the stamina to play consistently for a whole game. He starts out fin, but seems to run out of steam as the game progresses. Guess his body is still not fully acclimated to the south Florida heat and humidity. It would be great if his conditioning were to improve enough where he could man the center position cause watching him snap the ball vs Williams is like night and day.
and Williams was good that year in Dallas, but he did have way too many penalties. Those were not seen with him in the pivot, but would they return if he is playing guard again?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom