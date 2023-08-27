Next few days

Unfortunately, after seeing our performance last night, I feel like we need some starters, and that is something we won't be getting from other teams' cuts. Maybe a backup QB, OL and another CB. The Campbell injury is gonna hurt. As shiny as JT looks, I'd rather spend the money to pay Wilkins, get a true center so we can move Williams back to guard, and pick up a defender who can actually tackle a running back. This team looked pathetic last night. I know it's preseason and not everyone was playing, but the excuses need to stop. We are in an elite division, and we are supposed to have a team that can compete. I am not seeing it right now.