Next few days

Jssanto
Club Member
Pins and needles time for a lot of players across the league.
From other team’s cuts, I am not sure what we will add. I would try to get OL guys but our FO seems to repeatedly say our OL is fine.
Maybe DL and ILBer?
A different PS QB?
I don’t want to over react but yesterday was not encouraging.
From other team’s cuts, I am not sure what we will add. I would try to get OL guys but our FO seems to repeatedly say our OL is fine.
Maybe DL and ILBer?
A different PS QB?
I don’t want to over react but yesterday was not encouraging.