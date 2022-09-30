Next Few Weeks

First off.....I don't even want to see Tua at the facility for at least a week.....or practicing for at least 3-4 weeks.....playing until after the bye.



McDanial, design your plays around Teddy's strengths, whatever they may be. If he struggles, I mean Mitch Trubisky struggling with this offense, then see what Skylar can do. UNLESS.....our defense is keeping us in and winning games for us. I believe Teddy can thrive in this system, his accuracy concerns me though.



We desperately need Byron Jones back and in a bad way. Needum is not good enough right now to be a boundary corner. He is better suited for the slot. Though Kohou is very good IMO. Howard needs this 10 days as well. We need all the secondary to step up. Our DL is outstanding against the run, can I get some sacks though?