Next-Gen Stat Reiterates what Dolphins Fans Already Knew about Tua - Miami Dolphins
Men lie, women lie, but the numbers they never do, and that is the case with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Throughout his first two seasons, Tua and his supporters had to almost constantly hear about how the Southpaw quarterback could not throw the ball downfield. Still, since being...
dolphinstalk.com