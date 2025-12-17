MinnFinFan
Is there a restricted time period for interviewing and hiring? I haven't seen where we've had any movement on the search? Just wondering why not?
an idiot based on what?They have that idiot Chump as an interim. I wonder who all is skimming money off Tua's paychecks, the biggest intentional blunder in the history of American sports. They are all a big fat scam.
This hand he was giving by Grier. How is he an idiot. So fur he is okThey have that idiot Chump as an interim. I wonder who all is skimming money off Tua's paychecks, the biggest intentional blunder in the history of American sports. They are all a big fat scam.
I think brother Largo may have had one too many. lol.an idiot based on what?