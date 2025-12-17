 Next GM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Is there a restricted time period for interviewing and hiring? I haven't seen where we've had any movement on the search? Just wondering why not?
 
They have that idiot Chump as an interim. I wonder who all is skimming money off Tua's paychecks, the biggest intentional blunder in the history of American sports. They are all a big fat scam.
 
LargoFin said:
They have that idiot Chump as an interim. I wonder who all is skimming money off Tua's paychecks, the biggest intentional blunder in the history of American sports. They are all a big fat scam.
Click to expand...
This hand he was giving by Grier. How is he an idiot. So fur he is ok
 
