Next Man Up Mentality

I dont think I have ever seen a team decimated by injuries like this Dolphins team... Despite al the **** talking about McDaniel and Fangio, their systems are vital to this team's success. It shows that scheme is far more important than players. Obviously there are exceptions when the player is all-pro a la Hill or Ramsey.



It doesn't mean our coaches are immune to criticism. McDaniel with his short yardage bullshit and getting plays in late and Fangio and giving up early TDs and playing soft zone at times but overall it's impressive and something we haven't seen in a long, long time.







I'm probably missing some but the list below is insane and it seems like guys are dropping weekly but I believe as long as we have Tua, Hill and/or Waddle, and any combination of Armstead/Lamm/Jackson -- our offense can do damage on anyone. The OL generally only needs to block for a couple of seconds in this offense. Insert any RB although of course, I'd prefer to have Achane and Mostert over Ahmed/Wilson



Our defense has been lights out ever since we got Ramsey. I believe as long as we have our core of Wilkins, Seiler, Chubb, AVG, and Ramsey and I'd throw in Kohou in the slot.. we can beat anyone



Players who have missed time with an rating of importance between 1-5

Crossen - 1

Vandenburgh - 1

EE - 1

Wynn - 5

Ahmed - 2

Phillips - 5

Baker - 4 (3?)

Williams - 5

Armstead - 5

Achane - 5

Hunt - 5

Ogbah - 2

Mostert - 5

Lamm - 4

Waddle - 5

Hill - 5

Holland - 5

Needham - 3

B Jones - 4

Elliot - 4

Cam - 1 (Iggy 2.0?)

Cracraft - 1

Claypool - 1