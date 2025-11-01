Next Miami Dolphins Head Coach Odds

IMO, the author of that article is clueless when it comes to Miami Dolphins football. His top choice is a guy who would run an offense similar to what McDaniel runs in order to take advantage of Tua's quick release and Hill's acceleration. WTF? Why would you replace McDaniel only to basically continue the offense that is one of the reasons he'll be fired? And, Dolphins fans know that Tua is a liability and will be gone soon, and Hill is probably already done in Miami.



Now, it's possible that someone like Joe Brady could come and run a better (and more physical) offense than McDaniel with a different QB. However, the article seems to be all about finding a new HC while also keeping Tua. That makes no sense because Tua is as big a problem as Grier and McDaniel.