DB Cooper
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 22, 2016
- Messages
- 129
- Reaction score
- 194
Next Miami Dolphins Head Coach Odds
Next Dolphins Coach Odds: Who Will Take Over From Mike McDaniel If New GM Fires Him?
Miami’s offense has stalled, frustration is growing, and owner Stephen Ross is already rumored to be weighing major changes. If McDaniel doesn’t return in 2026 or if he’s let go even sooner, several high-profile candidates could be in the mix. Let’s take a look at the odds for who will be the next head coach at the Miami Dolphins.
... Article has a few thumbnails on some of the coaches ...
Next Dolphins Coach Odds: Who Will Take Over From Mike McDaniel If New GM Fires Him?
Miami’s offense has stalled, frustration is growing, and owner Stephen Ross is already rumored to be weighing major changes. If McDaniel doesn’t return in 2026 or if he’s let go even sooner, several high-profile candidates could be in the mix. Let’s take a look at the odds for who will be the next head coach at the Miami Dolphins.
... Article has a few thumbnails on some of the coaches ...