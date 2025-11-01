 Next Miami Dolphins Head Coach Odds | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Next Miami Dolphins Head Coach Odds

DB Cooper

DB Cooper

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2016
Messages
129
Reaction score
194
Next Miami Dolphins Head Coach Odds

Next Dolphins Coach Odds: Who Will Take Over From Mike McDaniel If New GM Fires Him?

Miami’s offense has stalled, frustration is growing, and owner Stephen Ross is already rumored to be weighing major changes. If McDaniel doesn’t return in 2026 or if he’s let go even sooner, several high-profile candidates could be in the mix. Let’s take a look at the odds for who will be the next head coach at the Miami Dolphins.

... Article has a few thumbnails on some of the coaches ...
 
IMO, the author of that article is clueless when it comes to Miami Dolphins football. His top choice is a guy who would run an offense similar to what McDaniel runs in order to take advantage of Tua's quick release and Hill's acceleration. WTF? Why would you replace McDaniel only to basically continue the offense that is one of the reasons he'll be fired? And, Dolphins fans know that Tua is a liability and will be gone soon, and Hill is probably already done in Miami.

Now, it's possible that someone like Joe Brady could come and run a better (and more physical) offense than McDaniel with a different QB. However, the article seems to be all about finding a new HC while also keeping Tua. That makes no sense because Tua is as big a problem as Grier and McDaniel.
 
Last edited:
Interesting list. I'd add Chris Shula, who is building a resume with the Rams. Miami's been looking for a young Don Shula for ages. Does Chris have more than just the bloodlines?

Joe Brady has done a nice job balancing the running attack, and taking pressure off Josh Allen in Buffalo. Hard not to have success with the talent on the Bills, and with LSU.

I like the Andy Reid connection with Mike Kafka. John Harbaugh comes from the Reid coaching tree.

The list of recycled includes three who have won super bowl championships: MIke McCarthy, Jon Gruden, and Pederson.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom