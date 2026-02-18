 Next Overpaid Dolphins Who Need To Go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Next Overpaid Dolphins Who Need To Go

J

Jawtek82

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 13, 2020
Messages
779
Reaction score
1,086
Age
65
Location
Virginia
I nominate Zack Sieler, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and especially that worthless Grier mistake, Austin Jackson.

Who else?
 
Jawtek82 said:
I nominate Zack Sieler, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and especially that worthless Grier mistake, Austin Jackson.

Who else?
Click to expand...
Hate to say it but Achane and Waddle could supply us with some nice picks but man I'd love to keep Achane if he signs friendly but why would he
 
artdnj said:
Hate to say it but Achane and Waddle could supply us with some nice picks but man I'd love to keep Achane if he signs friendly but why would he
Click to expand...

I'd really hate to see Achane go, but I'd love to see what he could do on a good team.

But I think he's worth more to us than anything we'd get in return for him.

And in spite of what the Bills were rumored to have offered for Waddle, I don't think the league sees him as someone who they would trade a 1st round pick for.
 
REAL DEAL said:
1) Zack Sieler no
2) Minkah Fitzpatrick no (Redo his deal)
3) Austin Jackson maybe
Unless your offered great draft picks in return.
Click to expand...
Draft picks??? Are you crazy. No one wants those bums. Especially at their super-inflated compensation. Just cut them.
 
We need to field a team this year. Austin Jackson is the only player I agree that should be cut. I wouldn’t mind trading Sieler. I hope we keep Minkah. Cut Sanders for sure.
 
TFK said:
I'd really hate to see Achane go, but I'd love to see what he could do on a good team.

But I think he's worth more to us than anything we'd get in return for him.

And in spite of what the Bills were rumored to have offered for Waddle, I don't think the league sees him as someone who they would trade a 1st round pick for.
Click to expand...
Of all the players mentioned here not named Achane, Waddle is the only one I would trade for. A 1st rounder is ridiculous. But I think a 3rd or 4th rounder is possible.
 
finfanatl said:
Why would you cut Seiler?
He's our best D lineman.
He just resigned for a reasonable contract.
He's a team leader and great presence in the locker room.
Makes no sense to cut him.
Click to expand...

Not to mention he's another $35+ million in dead cap if he is cut pre 6/1 and $23+ million if cut post 6/1.
 
finfanatl said:
Why would you cut Seiler?
He's our best D lineman.
He just resigned for a reasonable contract.
He's a team leader and great presence in the locker room.
Makes no sense to cut him.
Click to expand...
Seiler sucked balls last year and signed an overpaid contract. Just because he is arguably the best of our sh!××y D line doesn't mean he's any good. He isn't. He isn't worth $11+ million. And at 31 he isn't getting any younger.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom