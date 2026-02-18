Next Overpaid Dolphins Who Need To Go

Hate to say it but Achane and Waddle could supply us with some nice picks but man I'd love to keep Achane if he signs friendly but why would heI nominate Zack Sieler, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and especially that worthless Grier mistake, Austin Jackson.
Who else?
Hate to say it but Achane and Waddle could supply us with some nice picks but man I'd love to keep Achane if he signs friendly but why would he
Draft picks??? Are you crazy. No one wants those bums. Especially at their super-inflated compensation. Just cut them.1) Zack Sieler no
2) Minkah Fitzpatrick no (Redo his deal)
3) Austin Jackson maybe
Unless your offered great draft picks in return.
Waddle has great trade value. You don't let him go for less than a 1st or 2nd and 3rd.Widdle Waddle can go. Tired of this body catching, lack of focus, weak and injury prone self... get what you can for him and move the f on please!
Of all the players mentioned here not named Achane, Waddle is the only one I would trade for. A 1st rounder is ridiculous. But I think a 3rd or 4th rounder is possible.I'd really hate to see Achane go, but I'd love to see what he could do on a good team.
But I think he's worth more to us than anything we'd get in return for him.
And in spite of what the Bills were rumored to have offered for Waddle, I don't think the league sees him as someone who they would trade a 1st round pick for.
Why would you cut Seiler?
He's our best D lineman.
He just resigned for a reasonable contract.
He's a team leader and great presence in the locker room.
Makes no sense to cut him.
Seiler sucked balls last year and signed an overpaid contract. Just because he is arguably the best of our sh!××y D line doesn't mean he's any good. He isn't. He isn't worth $11+ million. And at 31 he isn't getting any younger.Why would you cut Seiler?
He's our best D lineman.
He just resigned for a reasonable contract.
He's a team leader and great presence in the locker room.
Makes no sense to cut him.