Next Year's Draft Picks

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,494
- Reaction score
- 4,418
- Location
- SO CAL
2023 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections
First Round1A - Dolphins pick
1B - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part trade-back in 2021
Second round2 - Dolphins pick
Third round3A - Dolphins pick
3B - Acquired from New England in trade of wide receiver DeVante Parker
Fourth round
Fifth Round5 - Dolphins pick
Sixth Round
6B - Acquired from Chicago Bears in trade of wide receiver Jakeem Grant