Next Year's Draft Picks

2023 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections​

First Round​

1A - Dolphins pick

1B - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part trade-back in 2021

Second round​

2 - Dolphins pick

Third round​

3A - Dolphins pick

3B - Acquired from New England in trade of wide receiver DeVante Parker

Fourth round​

4 - Dolphins pick; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Fifth Round​

5 - Dolphins pick

Sixth Round​

6A - Dolphins pick; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

6B - Acquired from Chicago Bears in trade of wide receiver Jakeem Grant

Seventh Round​

7 - Dolphins pick
 
