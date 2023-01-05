Next Year's Home Schedule.......

NYC#1finsfan
Here’s who the Dolphins will play at home next year:
Buffalo
Patriots
Jets
Denver
Las Vegas
Dallas
New York Giants
An AFC South team and an NFC South team that finish in the same position in its division as the Dolphins do
(Via The Miami Herald)
