Next Year's Schedule

How much do you want to wager the Buf doesn't play in Miami at a 1pm game in Sept but we still go to Buf in Dec or Jan?
 
I would fully expect one of those games with Buffalo to be prime time. Also wouldn't be surprised to see Miami served up to KC on opening night. Guarantees Tua isn't hurt (unless he can't survive preseason) and you've got the Tyreek homecoming
 
I would fully expect one of those games with Buffalo to be prime time. Also wouldn't be surprised to see Miami served up to KC on opening night. Guarantees Tua isn't hurt (unless he can't survive preseason) and you've got the Tyreek homecoming
Isn’t that an NFC/AFC matchup? The KC home opener?
 
