Think it might be time the NFL becomes the National Flag Football League for quarterbacks? They need to better protect their most important asset.

How often is Josh Allen in the grasp and still throws for a completion? Whatever happened to that rule? The refs let Mahomes and JA throw at will when the very subjective “in the grasp “ is ignored.

At a minimum once the flag is pulled, play over, an objective measure. Might reduce injuries?

Plus the fact the refs have been flagging just about every play this year, why not!