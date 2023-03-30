 NFL 2023 Draft TEs- A closer Look | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL 2023 Draft TEs- A closer Look

S

So Be

www.pff.com

Fantasy Football: How 2023 NFL Draft's tight end class stacks up using key stable metrics | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

With the 2023 NFL Draft looming, we detail how the top tight end prospects stack up using key metrics.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

Written for fantasy but the grades and metrics are identical. A ton of info.

COMBINED CONSENSUS RANKING OF ALL STABLE METRICS SINCE 2021

RankingTight EndPFF Big Board TE Rank
1Dalton Kincaid, Utah1
2Darnell Washington, Georgia5
3Michael Mayer, Notre Dame2
4Kyle Patterson, Air Force21
5Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State6
6Sam LaPorta, Iowa4
7Brayden Willis, Oklahoma16
8Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan7
9Marshon Ford, Louisville13
10Josh Whyle, Cincinnati10
11Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion8
12Cameron Latu, Alabama12

 
TOP 10 TES IN POSITIVELY GRADED RUN-BLOCKING PLAYS SINCE 2021

Player% of Positively Graded Run-Blocking PlaysTotal Run-Blocking Snaps
Darnell Washington, Georgia14.1%555
Brayden Willis, Oklahoma13.2%555
Kyle Patterson, Air Force12.9%381
Travis Vokolek, Nebraska11.5%390
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame11.1%704
Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State11.0%553
Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati10.9%496
Payne Durham, Purdue10.8%528
Josh Whyle, Cincinnati10.5%541
Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State10.0%321
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Lots of great information. I think Kraft, LaPorta or Strange for Miami. Whyle is a sleeper.
 
Kebo

I’d take Kraft at 51 and Durham in the 6th. Those guys will block. They are in-line guys that can catch.
 
T

The Ghost

I am excited because I know were getting one.

Definitely my biggest want right now is to FINALLY get a TE.

Its been a biggest weakness then QB.
 
