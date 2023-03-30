NFL 2023 Draft TEs- A closer Look

Fantasy Football: How 2023 NFL Draft's tight end class stacks up using key stable metrics | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF
With the 2023 NFL Draft looming, we detail how the top tight end prospects stack up using key metrics.
www.pff.com
Written for fantasy but the grades and metrics are identical. A ton of info.
COMBINED CONSENSUS RANKING OF ALL STABLE METRICS SINCE 2021
|Ranking
|Tight End
|PFF Big Board TE Rank
|1
|Dalton Kincaid, Utah
|1
|2
|Darnell Washington, Georgia
|5
|3
|Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
|2
|4
|Kyle Patterson, Air Force
|21
|5
|Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
|6
|6
|Sam LaPorta, Iowa
|4
|7
|Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
|16
|8
|Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
|7
|9
|Marshon Ford, Louisville
|13
|10
|Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
|10
|11
|Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
|8
|12
|Cameron Latu, Alabama
|12