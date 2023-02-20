NFL 2023 Free Agency Preview

2023 NFL Free Agency Preview: Players to retain, franchise tag candidates, potential cuts and team needs for all 32 NFL teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
Previewing every NFL team's offseason, including key free agents set to hit the market, potential free-agent targets and cut candidates.
A great and complete run down of all teams and any FA we could have interest in with cap space for all from OTC, owned by a Phinatic.
Miami DolphinsProjected cap space: -$16,377,201 (26th)
No. of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft: 5 picks, 3 picks in the top 100
Top impending free agents: TE Mike Gesicki, Edge Melvin Ingram III
BIGGEST TEAM NEED: OFFENSIVE LINEA year ago, Miami did exceptionally well in repairing the worst offensive line in football. The group finished the campaign at No. 22 in PFF’s offensive line rankings, but work still needs to be done.
With Terron Armstead, Connor Williams and Robert Hunt, three-fifths of the line are in a good spot. But that leaves two weak links to be addressed this time around.
As much as they invested in Armstead, his extensive injury history means the team would be wise to have a viable contingency play in place for the games he will inevitably miss during any given year.
PLAYER TO RETAIN: S TAYLOR RAPPRapp finally had the type of season the Rams were hoping for when they selected him in the second round out of Washington back in 2019, but the flashes were always there. Rapp earned career-high grades against the run (82.3) and in coverage (72.9) and missed just six tackle attempts en route to 70 tackles and 14 defensive stops in 2022.
The Rams may not want to spend more in the secondary, letting safety John Johnson III walk two years ago, in which case a cheaper deal for fellow safety Nick Scott perhaps is more appealing, but Rapp has developed into a reliable player on the backend.
If interior offensive lineman Coleman Shelton elects to opt out of the remaining year of his contract signed last offseason, a right he earned this season via playtime, he becomes the Rams’ top priority as a reliable pass protector in 2022 at center and guard on an interior that needs more consistency.
CUT CANDIDATE: CB BYRON JONESJones didn’t play a snap in 2022 after undergoing ankle surgery in March that, at the time, wasn’t expected to keep him out for many weeks, if any. With new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio bringing a fresh look on that side of the ball — with heavy zone coverage principles — Jones isn’t exactly a great fit schematically, either.
Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was a free agent addition last offseason who barely saw the field in his first year with the team, but $5 million of his $7 million 2023 salary is already guaranteed, which will probably keep him on the team.