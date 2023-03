NFL has announced they will now let players where the #0, just curious who fanes think will or should be the first Dolphin to where the number on the final 53 man roster? I wouldn't be shocked if Tyreek changed his number to 0. It would also be a decent number for Berrios. Yes after thinking about it, Hill stays at 10, Waddle at 17 and Berrios should be assigned the #0.