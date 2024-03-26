NFL Approval of New Kickoff Rule

Kickoffs during NFL games will look different in 2024 after owners voted to approve the hybrid rule change on Tuesday.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the vote passed 29-3, with the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers being the only dissenting votes.
The hybrid kickoff rule allows for 10 non-kickers on the kicking team to line up at the opponent's 40-yard line.
The receiving team has to place at least seven of its players between its own 30- and 35-yard lines in the "set up zone." They are permitted to allow a maximum of two players in the "landing zone" between the goal line and 20-yard line.
