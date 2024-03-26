 NFL Approval of New Kickoff Rule | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Approval of New Kickoff Rule

Merle13

Merle13

Kickoffs during NFL games will look different in 2024 after owners voted to approve the hybrid rule change on Tuesday.
CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported the vote passed 29-3, with the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers being the only dissenting votes.
The hybrid kickoff rule allows for 10 non-kickers on the kicking team to line up at the opponent's 40-yard line.
The receiving team has to place at least seven of its players between its own 30- and 35-yard lines in the "set up zone." They are permitted to allow a maximum of two players in the "landing zone" between the goal line and 20-yard line.
 
Should make for a more exciting game. Endzone downed and through the endzone kicks now go to the 35 yard line causing a different strategy for the kicking team.
 
I just hate that it takes away surprise onside kicks. Gonna take a bit to get used to this. Less touchbacks is good though.
 
Does anybody know if a line drive kick deflects off either the kicking team or one of the up men for the opponents is it a live ball?
 
Fin-Loco said:
The surprise onside kick that the opposing team immediately called a time out when they saw that was then not a surprise?
No, the type of play in which a team lines up in regular kickoff formation and attempts an on-side kick during a point in the game in which the opposing team wouldn’t see it coming.

Sure, it’s extremely rare, but that play is also the reason for the Saints only SB title. Aside from that, I’m a huge fan of the change and think jt could possibly benefit Miami more than most other teams if they decide to put Tyreke or Achane out there to return kicks from time to time.

I’m hoping the new rule sticks and it leads the NFL to abolish the on-side attempt all together in favor of a 4th and 20 attempt for a team attempting to retain possession after a score.
 
Seems like there's going to need to be a ton of adjusting. They say if a touchback lands in the endzone or out of th back of the endzone the return team gets the ball at the 35. If the ball bounces in the field of play and reaches the endzone for a touchback the starting position would be the 20 yardline. But what happens if the returner fair catches the kickoff? Recent rule changes put that situation with the return team starting at the 25, uner the new rule would that be starting at the 20 or 35?
 
Aqua Man said:
No, the type of play in which a team lines up in regular kickoff formation and attempts an on-side kick during a point in the game in which the opposing team wouldn’t see it coming.

Sure, it’s extremely rare, but that play is also the reason for the Saints only SB title. Aside from that, I’m a huge fan of the change and think jt could possibly benefit Miami more than most other teams if they decide to put Tyreke or Achane out there to return kicks from time to time.

I’m hoping the new rule sticks and it leads the NFL to abolish the on-side attempt all together in favor of a 4th and 20 attempt for a team attempting to retain possession after a score.
Sure. However, recently there has been very few if any surprise onside kicks. Has to be an absolute perfect storm to not only pull one off but to do it and then actually GET the ball. So yeah, that Hailey's comet of a play is now gone. Meh.
 
Aqua Man said:
No, the type of play in which a team lines up in regular kickoff formation and attempts an on-side kick during a point in the game in which the opposing team wouldn’t see it coming.

Sure, it’s extremely rare, but that play is also the reason for the Saints only SB title. Aside from that, I’m a huge fan of the change and think jt could possibly benefit Miami more than most other teams if they decide to put Tyreke or Achane out there to return kicks from time to time.

I’m hoping the new rule sticks and it leads the NFL to abolish the on-side attempt all together in favor of a 4th and 20 attempt for a team attempting to retain possession after a score.
They already voted no on the 4th and 20 attempt replacing the onside kick.
 
