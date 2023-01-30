NFL Cap 2023 $224.8 million per team

MDFINFAN
NFL teams were informed Monday, per multiple reports, that the salary cap for 2023 will be set at $224.8 million per team. The figure will set a new cap record, topping the previous mark of $208.2 million in 2022.
https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-get-good-cap-news-but-work-remains
Dolphins are currently in the red
Based on this number
Dolphins are currently in the red
|($16,823,815)