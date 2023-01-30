 NFL Cap 2023 $224.8 million per team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Cap 2023 $224.8 million per team

Great news. Grier will once again be a player and Miami has to be one of the top teams players show interest in.
NFL teams were informed Monday, per multiple reports, that the salary cap for 2023 will be set at $224.8 million per team. The figure will set a new cap record, topping the previous mark of $208.2 million in 2022.
 
