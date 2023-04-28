NFL.com Day 2 Mock Question

I saw Herndon a bunch, and Levis only once, against Georgia.

I liked Herndon a lot; it was tough to tell with what little I saw of Levis and Kentucky vs that Georgia defense. But there was stuff to like.

I'd consider both in the 3rd, hell yes. 3rd round picks are a long shot anyway, so no guarantee anyone else we'd take is a guaranteed starter.

*NOTE: not necessarily to replace Tua, but as a backup upgrade and maybe a piece I can flip for a higher pick later. Also, injury protection too.