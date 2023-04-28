 NFL.com Day 2 Mock Question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL.com Day 2 Mock Question

Dolfansal

Dolfansal

Starter
Joined
Dec 17, 2005
Messages
379
Reaction score
293
I know it's far fetched but if Hooker is available in round 3 would you take him? If healthy he would have been a sure fire top 15 pick. Good insurance if Tua gets injured moving forward.

www.nfl.com

2023 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Vikings nab QB Hendon Hooker in third round; Chiefs select RB Tank Bigsby

With Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Vikings take their quarterback of the future, while the Chiefs select another offensive weapon.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
11,620
Reaction score
18,999
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
If teams that need a QB don’t take him, I’m not either.

Tua’s team needs help.
 
G

GRYPHONK

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
6,508
Reaction score
9,594
No.
I would rather draft resources to help keep Tua healthy or safe then use a draft resource on a player in case Tua gets hurt
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,681
Reaction score
7,782
Age
55
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I saw Herndon a bunch, and Levis only once, against Georgia.
I liked Herndon a lot; it was tough to tell with what little I saw of Levis and Kentucky vs that Georgia defense. But there was stuff to like.
I'd consider both in the 3rd, hell yes. 3rd round picks are a long shot anyway, so no guarantee anyone else we'd take is a guaranteed starter.
*NOTE: not necessarily to replace Tua, but as a backup upgrade and maybe a piece I can flip for a higher pick later. Also, injury protection too.
 
