NFL.com has a new four round mock draft

So I decided to take a look at it...
In the second, they have us taking Sam LaPorta, which I know would make some here very happy.
But we pass on:
OTs: Bergeron and Jones
RBs: Charbonnet and Gibbs
TE: Kraft
DT: Mazi Smith and Ika
LBs: Sanders and Campbell
In the third, they have us taking Edge Derrick Hall
Passing on:
TEs Kuntz and Strange
LBs: Henley and To'o To'o
OT: Morris and Freeland
DEs: Tuipolotu and Harrison
RB: Achane and others
I think that a lot of the players who are popular here... and who because of that are predicted to go early... might not be as popular as some of us fear.
