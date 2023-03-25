 NFL.com has a new four round mock draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL.com has a new four round mock draft

So I decided to take a look at it...

www.nfl.com

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up

In his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects five first-round trades, including the Colts striking to land the third quarterback off the board.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

In the second, they have us taking Sam LaPorta, which I know would make some here very happy.

But we pass on:
OTs: Bergeron and Jones
RBs: Charbonnet and Gibbs
TE: Kraft
DT: Mazi Smith and Ika
LBs: Sanders and Campbell

In the third, they have us taking Edge Derrick Hall
Passing on:
TEs Kuntz and Strange
LBs: Henley and To'o To'o
OT: Morris and Freeland
DEs: Tuipolotu and Harrison
RB: Achane and others

I think that a lot of the players who are popular here... and who because of that are predicted to go early... might not be as popular as some of us fear.
 
