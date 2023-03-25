NFL.com has a new four round mock draft

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs go 1-2-3 after Colts trade up In his first four-round mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Chad Reuter projects five first-round trades, including the Colts striking to land the third quarterback off the board.

So I decided to take a look at it...In the second, they have us taking Sam LaPorta, which I know would make some here very happy.But we pass on:OTs: Bergeron and JonesRBs: Charbonnet and GibbsTE: KraftDT: Mazi Smith and IkaLBs: Sanders and CampbellIn the third, they have us taking Edge Derrick HallPassing on:TEs Kuntz and StrangeLBs: Henley and To'o To'oOT: Morris and FreelandDEs: Tuipolotu and HarrisonRB: Achane and othersI think that a lot of the players who are popular here... and who because of that are predicted to go early... might not be as popular as some of us fear.