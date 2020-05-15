NFL.COM/ six-best NFL off-seasons of 2020, Dolphins are in strong shape

adolfan in cali
Six best NFL offseasons of 2020: Dolphins, Cardinals in strong shape

Gil Brandt highlights the six NFL teams that had the best offseasons of 2020. Will Tua Tagovailoa end the Dolphins' quest to replace Dan Marino? Are Tom Brady's Buccaneers headed for big things?
I have been a Fin fan for over 45 years and I really cant think of a off season quite as good as this one.... ever. They hit the draft well and free agency covered a lot of holes.
 
Well in every measurable that there is so far at this point in May we are killing it. Let's keep that going.
 
Not to be a pessimist (actually, I'm optimistic), but as a number have said 'on paper.' That said, FINALLY addresses the OL, looks like there's a quality QB in the house, and a real HC. Yeah, I'm impressed with this off-season
 
This is the first time since the turn of the century that the national media has had much good to say about the dolphins.
 
Well, I think we all expected Miami to win the offseason.

IMO the team is further along than expected. Free agency was more than I thought it would be with Larson, Van Noy, Flowers, Jones, Howard, Karras and Ogbah. I was expecting players more in the Lawson range, but was surprised by Jones and Van Noy. Those are huge additions.

The draft brought Tua without trading up. Had he not been injured, the Dolphins would have had to use draft capital to get him, likely at least another #1 pick. Brandt was spot on there. That's a huge win for Miami. Jackson has a chance to be one of the better LT's or maybe RT if the team decides to have him protect Tua's blindside. Didn't necessarily agree with all the picks, but Miami went premium positions in the first round which does make sense.

Every aspect of the roster has been improved, some dramatically.
 
