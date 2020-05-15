NFL.COM/ six-best NFL off-seasons of 2020, Dolphins are in strong shape

Well, I think we all expected Miami to win the offseason.



IMO the team is further along than expected. Free agency was more than I thought it would be with Larson, Van Noy, Flowers, Jones, Howard, Karras and Ogbah. I was expecting players more in the Lawson range, but was surprised by Jones and Van Noy. Those are huge additions.



The draft brought Tua without trading up. Had he not been injured, the Dolphins would have had to use draft capital to get him, likely at least another #1 pick. Brandt was spot on there. That's a huge win for Miami. Jackson has a chance to be one of the better LT's or maybe RT if the team decides to have him protect Tua's blindside. Didn't necessarily agree with all the picks, but Miami went premium positions in the first round which does make sense.



Every aspect of the roster has been improved, some dramatically.