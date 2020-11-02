NFL Considering 16-team Playoffs

Just saw a report by Mortensen that a 16-team playoff format is being considered in case more games are postponed due to covid.
Seems like they are already pretty tight on schedule trying to get all regular season games in, this would obviously have a pretty significant impact if we are still competing for a playoff spot. 8 AFC teams would get in.
https://nfltraderumors.co/?p=352094
