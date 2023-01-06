NFL discussing adding 8th team to the AFC playoffs

Dolphann4life said: if they add an 8th team is there any scenario where we get in with a loss? Lol Click to expand...

Yes.Pittsburgh loss to the Browns and we are in at 7 if we win and 8 if we lose and/or Patriots win.We have the head to head over the Steelers and we are both currently 8-8. Fun fact: Mike Tomlin has NEVER finished under .500. In fact, he’s got the NFL HC record for 15 consecutive seasons with his team finishing over .500. Go Massage Boy!