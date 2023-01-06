 NFL discussing adding 8th team to the AFC playoffs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL discussing adding 8th team to the AFC playoffs

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

NFL ponders playoff seeding without playing Bills-Bengals - ProFootballTalk

The NFL continues to discuss and deliberate the unfinished Bills-Bengals game from Week 17.Nothing is official yet. Here’s what we currently know.Bills-Bengals most likely will not be played. The players don’t want to do it. And there’s no good way to fit it into the schedule.The best bad...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
I'd heard this also. Does that mean we'd be in? Oh well, we won't know what the NFL does until they do it. The wait continues. Tick tock.
 
A coworker and I just discussed this exact thing this morning. No bye week for anyone that way.
 
if they add an 8th team is there any scenario where we get in with a loss? Lol
 
If they had an 8th team and we lose I legit will never watch again haha
 
Dolphann4life said:
if they add an 8th team is there any scenario where we get in with a loss? Lol
Click to expand...

Yes.

Pittsburgh loss to the Browns and we are in at 7 if we win and 8 if we lose and/or Patriots win.

We have the head to head over the Steelers and we are both currently 8-8. Fun fact: Mike Tomlin has NEVER finished under .500. In fact, he’s got the NFL HC record for 15 consecutive seasons with his team finishing over .500. Go Massage Boy!
 
