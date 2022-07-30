 NFL Draft Combine Trivia: OT Terron Armstead ran a faster 40 time than WR Jarvis Landry | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Draft Combine Trivia: OT Terron Armstead ran a faster 40 time than WR Jarvis Landry

NFL Draft Combine 40 Times:

- OT Terron Armstead: 4.71

- WR Jarvis Landry: 4.77

I believe Landry hurt his hamstring on the run

Nonetheless, 4.71 is very fast for an OL
 
