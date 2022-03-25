 NFL Draft: Which general managers make the best draft-day trades? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Draft: Which general managers make the best draft-day trades?

PFF evaluated every current NFL GM who had made at least five draft-day trades during the last five years. Chris Grier was narrowly on the "adding value" side of the line.

8. Chris Grier – Miami Dolphins

Best Trade Down: Trey Lance @ pick 3 (gained 1983 points, 7th overall)
Worst Trade Up: Jaylen Waddle @ pick 6 (lost 807 points, 75th overall)

Explanation: From the 2017-2019 drafts, Grier follows the same overarching trend as Licht — most of his trades were menial, and he did not engage in the practice very often. This changed in the 2020 NFL draft, where Grier became a GM engaged in a form of “book balancing.” He traded the right to select Jordan Love in 2020 and Lance in 2021 and then his trade-ups essentially had equivalent total value. In 2020, this transformed into Curtis Weaver and Solomon Kindley while, in 2021, it turned it into Waddle and Liam Eichenberg.

NFL Draft: Which general managers make the best draft-day trades? | NFL Draft | PFF

The art of trading draft picks is a complicated skill to perfect, but draft day trading is an even more difficult art to master. Conor McQuiston breaks down the NFL general managers that are best at trading picks.
I doubt we will have to worry about any dramatic draft day trades this year from Grier. Unless he decides to trade some of the high picks from the 2023 draft to move up and draft a player they really want in the first two rounds of this years draft.
 
