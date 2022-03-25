NFL Draft: Which general managers make the best draft-day trades?

DolfanDaveInMI
PFF evaluated every current NFL GM who had made at least five draft-day trades during the last five years. Chris Grier was narrowly on the "adding value" side of the line.
8. Chris Grier – Miami Dolphins
Best Trade Down: Trey Lance @ pick 3 (gained 1983 points, 7th overall)
Worst Trade Up: Jaylen Waddle @ pick 6 (lost 807 points, 75th overall)
Explanation: From the 2017-2019 drafts, Grier follows the same overarching trend as Licht — most of his trades were menial, and he did not engage in the practice very often. This changed in the 2020 NFL draft, where Grier became a GM engaged in a form of “book balancing.” He traded the right to select Jordan Love in 2020 and Lance in 2021 and then his trade-ups essentially had equivalent total value. In 2020, this transformed into Curtis Weaver and Solomon Kindley while, in 2021, it turned it into Waddle and Liam Eichenberg.
