NFL "dry run" for virtual draft

Mach2

Mach2

Jun 10, 2018
5,177
8,386
55
Boynton Bch, Fl
Seems like the smart thing to do. Say what you want about the NFL head offices, they are an efficient org.


"Before going through with the real thing, the NFL will hold a mock draft with all 32 teams to prepare for the "fully virtual" 2020 draft."

NFL Planning Mock Draft Dry Run with All Teams to Prepare for Virtual Event

Before going through with the real thing, the NFL will hold a mock draft with all 32 teams to prepare for the "fully virtual" 2020 draft...
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Apr 28, 2006
3,844
2,951
Blake the great said:
I do wonder if this virtual draft will prevent more trades than usual in the 1st round.
I posted yesterday that I fully believe it will. I won't be surprised after the trial run, the time inbetween picks will be extended.
 
