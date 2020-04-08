NFL "dry run" for virtual draft

Mach2
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2018
- Messages
- 5,177
- Reaction score
- 8,386
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Boynton Bch, Fl
Seems like the smart thing to do. Say what you want about the NFL head offices, they are an efficient org.
"Before going through with the real thing, the NFL will hold a mock draft with all 32 teams to prepare for the "fully virtual" 2020 draft."
"Before going through with the real thing, the NFL will hold a mock draft with all 32 teams to prepare for the "fully virtual" 2020 draft."
NFL Planning Mock Draft Dry Run with All Teams to Prepare for Virtual Event
Before going through with the real thing, the NFL will hold a mock draft with all 32 teams to prepare for the "fully virtual" 2020 draft...
syndication.bleacherreport.com