NFL Exec Says Tom Brady, Teddy Bridgewater Calls a Result of 'Overreaction Sunday'

One NFL executive believes the questionable calls and decisions around in the NFL in Week 5 were part of an overreaction after the injury to Tua Tagovailoa.

"What’s that thing you guys in the media do every week after the games?" the executive said to Peter King of NBC Sports. "Overreaction Monday? As a league, I think today was Overreaction Sunday."

In Week 4, Tagovailoa was carted off the field because of a scary injury that led to a league investigation and a change in the concussion protocol.

On Sunday, Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out by a spotter despite passing concussion tests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Game officials were also seemingly overprotective of quarterbacks in Week 5, including a roughing the passer call against the Atlanta Falcons after a fourth-quarter sack on Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

Former NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino believed that controversial call might have been the league erring on the side of caution regarding player safety.

"Are we being overly sensitive because of the Tua Tagovailoa situation?" Blandino added.

Tagovailoa's injury was highly publicized, especially since it occurred during prime time on Thursday Night Football. The quarterback had also appeared to display concussion symptoms in Week 3 but was allowed back in the game, causing the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant to be fired.

At least one official still doesn't believe that will change things on the field.

"Officials aren't immune from what’s going on in public, and of course they’re following the Tua story," they told King. "But I can't imagine making a call, or not making one, because of a situation like [the Tagovailoa story] hanging over the game."


This was my fear. The NFL will try to protect themselves from the outcry that came from the Tua incident. Unfortunately, this may mean that even when Tua gets back to playing, simple tackles may come back to hunt us. He's marked at this point and the NFL does not want a repeat of what happened and hence rule him out with any type of hit regardless of it being a head injury or not.
I hope I'm wrong, but if not we may have to move on from Tua...

Maybe I'm being too pessimistic here...
 
Was there any other players this weekend put in protocol other than our player?
 
I believe Teddy was the only player to fall under the new rules, which added "ataxia" to the protocol as a "no-go" symptom. It's a joke I believe Akers maybe was pulled from his game and tested for concussion yet returned. How was he not a no-go, did he not show ataxia to even be tested? We were punished once again to an overaction by the league, by the new rules that are absolutely subjective at best.
 
Ironic that Teddy got yanked, yet he didnt have a head injury. The NFL is trying to prove a point and we're their poster child.
 
Ross really needs to have some of his big-time attorneys send some sort of letter indicating the Dolphin bias and threaten to sue if at all possible.
 
