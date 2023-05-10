DKphin
I've been saying it since Chris Grier has been in the front office. It is the reason I have never had faith in Grier and don't believe it will ever change. He has given no indication that he views the unit as anything more tan a ancillary position. Maybe the new coaches will work magic, but it is hard to hold out any hope.
NFL exec: Tua Tagovailoa won't hold up behind Dolphins offensive line
It’s still a weakness at this point in the offseason.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com