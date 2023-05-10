 NFL exec: Tua Tagovailoa won't hold up behind Dolphins offensive line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL exec: Tua Tagovailoa won't hold up behind Dolphins offensive line

I've been saying it since Chris Grier has been in the front office. It is the reason I have never had faith in Grier and don't believe it will ever change. He has given no indication that he views the unit as anything more tan a ancillary position. Maybe the new coaches will work magic, but it is hard to hold out any hope.

NFL exec: Tua Tagovailoa won't hold up behind Dolphins offensive line

It’s still a weakness at this point in the offseason.
Fun fact: Tua didn't get hurt last year at any point because of the offensive line.

Yawn.
 
