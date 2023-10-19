NFL films spotlight: Coach MM

BONG SHULA
Starter
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2007
- Messages
- 3,708
- Reaction score
- 9,172
- Location
- Canada
This is a really beautiful little feature NFL films did on coach. Sorry if it's been posted already, but I didn't see it on the board. So much respect and admiration for this man. All of the adversity he's faced in life has only made him stronger.
Don't mean to drag this off-topic or wade into controversial waters. But one thing that jumped out at me, was that when MM describes the commonality between being a good coach/husband/father, it basically amounts to the fundamental Christian ethic: deny yourself; help others.
"To not exist for yourself is a beautiful thing."
Enjoy.
Don't mean to drag this off-topic or wade into controversial waters. But one thing that jumped out at me, was that when MM describes the commonality between being a good coach/husband/father, it basically amounts to the fundamental Christian ethic: deny yourself; help others.
"To not exist for yourself is a beautiful thing."
Enjoy.