 NFL films spotlight: Coach MM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL films spotlight: Coach MM

BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
3,708
Reaction score
9,172
Location
Canada
This is a really beautiful little feature NFL films did on coach. Sorry if it's been posted already, but I didn't see it on the board. So much respect and admiration for this man. All of the adversity he's faced in life has only made him stronger.

Don't mean to drag this off-topic or wade into controversial waters. But one thing that jumped out at me, was that when MM describes the commonality between being a good coach/husband/father, it basically amounts to the fundamental Christian ethic: deny yourself; help others.

"To not exist for yourself is a beautiful thing."

Enjoy.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom