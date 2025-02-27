Rusty Shackelford
- Sep 12, 2024
- 283
- 260
- 48
- Delray Beach
NFL finally replacing antiquated chain gang to measure first downs
The league would use the tech as their primary way to determine if the ball had crossed the first-down line.
nypost.com
I don't understand why it took this long, other than the chain gang was a tradition that the league wanted to hold on to, which isn't a bad argument for keeping it, but it's time to get into the 21st century.
What?! I can't remember the last time I saw one. In college games either.The NFL said that an average of 12 weekly measurements took place in 2024.
The article doesn't explain why it might not prevent that situation from occurring again.The technology can help more accurately measure the line to gain, but it might not help prevent a similar situation from occurring like the one that happened to Josh Allen in this season’s AFC title game.
No **** Dick Tracy! It is funny though that everybody's worried about getting the spot exactly right but nobody ever generally complains about refs eyeballing the spot. They only complain after controversial plays.The electronic system still requires the officials on the field to manually place the ball following a play.
They could have a laser beam going across the field to help the refs to exactly spot the ball. Is that what's gonna happen?