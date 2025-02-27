 NFL Finally Replacing Antiquated Chain Gang To Measure First Downs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Finally Replacing Antiquated Chain Gang To Measure First Downs

Rusty Shackelford

Rusty Shackelford

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 12, 2024
Messages
283
Reaction score
260
Age
48
Location
Delray Beach
nypost.com

NFL finally replacing antiquated chain gang to measure first downs

The league would use the tech as their primary way to determine if the ball had crossed the first-down line.
nypost.com nypost.com

I don't understand why it took this long, other than the chain gang was a tradition that the league wanted to hold on to, which isn't a bad argument for keeping it, but it's time to get into the 21st century.

The NFL said that an average of 12 weekly measurements took place in 2024.
Click to expand...
What?! I can't remember the last time I saw one. In college games either.

The technology can help more accurately measure the line to gain, but it might not help prevent a similar situation from occurring like the one that happened to Josh Allen in this season’s AFC title game.
Click to expand...
The article doesn't explain why it might not prevent that situation from occurring again.😕

The electronic system still requires the officials on the field to manually place the ball following a play.
Click to expand...
No **** Dick Tracy! It is funny though that everybody's worried about getting the spot exactly right but nobody ever generally complains about refs eyeballing the spot. They only complain after controversial plays.

They could have a laser beam going across the field to help the refs to exactly spot the ball. Is that what's gonna happen?
 
I'm not clear on how they'll do this. Visually via cameras is often hidden from view. Using a sensor in the ball (no jokes...you know who you are) would be nice, but then there are the endless debates about when they really stepped out of bounds relative to ball motion.

Or is it just a judge in NYC looking at the video feeds?

In any case, I'm guessing lots of controversial calls once again.
 
Means nothing. They’re not putting chips in the ball. It’s still being spotted by the refs after every play. This is just replacing the chain gang. (They weren’t the problem)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom