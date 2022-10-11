NFL Flirting with Unwatchable Product

I have been watching the NFL since late sixties and a Dolphins fan since 1970. I absolutely love football both college and professional. I live and die with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Volunteers. The NFL is on a path to destroy itself. The rules have progressively put the defense at a total disadvantage for years. Now we have spotters at the game with binoculars looking for signs of concussion and referees overreacting and throwing flags on great defense plays on quarterback sacks. The roughing the quarterback calls involving Brady and Carr are a total embarrassment to the game. If concussion spotters and overreacting referees are going to determine the outcome of games then the NFL becomes professional wrestling. NFL get your act together.