NFL Flirting with Unwatchable Product

Merle13

Merle13

I have been watching the NFL since late sixties and a Dolphins fan since 1970. I absolutely love football both college and professional. I live and die with the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Volunteers. The NFL is on a path to destroy itself. The rules have progressively put the defense at a total disadvantage for years. Now we have spotters at the game with binoculars looking for signs of concussion and referees overreacting and throwing flags on great defense plays on quarterback sacks. The roughing the quarterback calls involving Brady and Carr are a total embarrassment to the game. If concussion spotters and overreacting referees are going to determine the outcome of games then the NFL becomes professional wrestling. NFL get your act together.
 
Duss

Active Roster
maybe introduce rules that when a defender touches the qb, plays is considered a sack
 
GCD960

Club Member
Yea I kind of agree… teddy looked fine and the Carr sack was textbook…

The issue with the refs is, there a union and to get oversight or better or different officiating rules is hard if it reduces the amount of refs needed…

Like that carr sack, why can’t the crew that confirms TDs also say, nope…

And shit, do that for every call…

But then It becomes where do you draw the line…

How about it’s drawn with every call being correct…

Cmon, these calls can be reviewed before the ref goes to announce it to the stadium…

But the refs and the union are saying no, I don’t want someone over my shoulder like that… if that’s the case, why even have me out there…yada yada yada
 
susser2000

Active Roster
While I agree with you, there are other threads that say the exact same thing; this did not need to be it's own thread.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
NFL was already unwatchable to me, but you are correct.
 
Merle13

Club Member
susser2000 said:
While I agree with you, there are other threads that say the exact same thing; this did not need to be it's own thread.
Sorry in future I will run my threads by you for approval before I post just an oversight on my part didn’t know you in charge of threads.
 
