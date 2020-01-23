NFL Gamepass has every game since 2009 season! What are the MUST rewatch games from last 11 seasons???

HottNikkels9
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 27, 2017
- Messages
- 1
- Reaction score
- 2
- Age
- 38
- Location
- New York
Trying to fill the void created from the end of the regular season, I came across my NFL Games pass app on my roku and noticed that it has every game (preseason, regular season, post season, SB) since 2009.
Without giving away final score or too many spoiler moments, can anyone please list any games that you remember from the last 11 seasons that are a MUST rewatch?
