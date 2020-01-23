NFL Gamepass has every game since 2009 season! What are the MUST rewatch games from last 11 seasons???

Trying to fill the void created from the end of the regular season, I came across my NFL Games pass app on my roku and noticed that it has every game (preseason, regular season, post season, SB) since 2009.
Without giving away final score or too many spoiler moments, can anyone please list any games that you remember from the last 11 seasons that are a MUST rewatch?
 
HottNikkels9 said:
Im trying to think... It shouldnt be this hard god dammit!
 
T

terphin

Starter
Joined
Feb 20, 2006
Messages
2,251
Reaction score
881
Pittsburgh snow game that AB stepped out on th3 last play, buffalo playoff clinching win in 16, wildat game vs patriots, Miami miracle to name a few
 
