NFL Gives Approval For Coaches To Return To Team Facilities

NFL Gives Approval For Coaches To Return To Team Facilities - 305Sports

As the NFL season approaches, league offices have begun to ease up with certain restrictions in the early phases of reopening. Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, along with the rest of his coaching staff, will be permitted to return to team facilities starting Friday. In a memo released by...
