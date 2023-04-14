 NFL GM power rankings | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL GM power rankings

I refuse to believe there are 14 more brilliant minds in the NFL, or even the human race, than our icon of excellence! That article is just clickbait.
 
Not a terrible list. Pretty high for Bill Bellichick as GM, but his coaching has made up for some talent evaluation mistakes.

Grier's grade goes up if Tua can stay healthy and Miami fares well in the postseason. That's what's missing.
 
clown GIF by Team Coco
 
