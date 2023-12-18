 NFL Has Until 12.24 To Flex NYE Ravens Game To SNF | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Has Until 12.24 To Flex NYE Ravens Game To SNF

You may want it or not to happen. But the league until 6 days out to flex a Sunday afternoon game to SNF. So, keep your plans loose and discuss it here. In advance of the "we don't win in primetime" people, it's apophenia. No amount of TVs turned on makes our abilities any different.

1702910269228.png

www.nfl.com

NFL.com | Official Site of the National Football League

The official source for NFL news, video highlights, fantasy football, game-day coverage, schedules, stats, scores and more.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
I have a feeling they will flex us. Don't know rules about flexing the final game, but based on standings they could wait for that one.
 
lynx said:
I read somewhere they will make a decision by tomorrow
You would like to think so. Tough day for those with tickets to need to make plan adjustments. I'll be drunk on the sofa eating good food regardless which timeslot it's in.
 
Don’t be surprised if the Jills game is the one flexed
 
I dont like it, I hope we arent flexed.

Has nothing to do with being in the spotlight and everything to do with colder temperatures and, something else I think we have an issue with. Playing at night. I feel like our guys have night blindness or something. Maybe they lose the ball in the lights, or the lights blind our QB.

Hopefully we wont get flexed, although I think we will.
 
Looked this up last night as it affects us going to the game. Unfortunately I think we are gonna get moved. A lot of the Ravens fans on their boards are thinking the same.

Rules state they have until 6 days before (as you mentioned). Makes planning extremely difficult, but whatever, we'll be there in full gear screaming at the top of our lungs.
 
E30M3 said:
Looked this up last night as it affects us going to the game. Unfortunately I think we are gonna get moved. A lot of the Ravens fans on their boards are thinking the same.

Rules state they have until 6 days before. Makes planning extremely difficult, but whatever, we'll be there in full gear screaming at the top of our lungs.
I'm good either way. Ravens will lose either way.
 
Fin-Loco said:
I'm good either way. Ravens will lose either way.
damn right walter white GIF by Breaking Bad
 
There's some discussion about broadcasters choosing to protect a game during the day as they have rights to protect just one. As in CBS can protect Miami and keep them in the 1pm slot, but they also have Bengals Chiefs at the midslot so the thought is they protect that one for ratings. The argument obviously is which game would have better ratings and we're all some level of homer, but this is where good ol flat chest chicken thigh herself may help us.
 
I have to imagine our Bills game will get the SNF flex. That game is almost certain to be for the division. Which makes me doubt they flex back to back Miami games.
 
Can they flex our last 2? One of them could be for the #1 overall seed in the AFC and depending on the outcome of that the last game may be for the Division crown.

Would suck if both are flexed, especially the Ravens one as from a selfish point of view that game would be at 01:15 New Year's Day here and I'll be fairly drunk by then at a family get together. Can't imagine they will all be fine with me turning off the music so I can watch the Dolphins game.
 
