NFL head coaches and executives rank QB’s

The Beatles
Thought this was cool since it’s actual NFL coaches and executives doing it and not just a random twitter guy or writer.
The results reflect voting from 50 NFL coaches and executives, including six general managers, eight head coaches, 10 evaluators, 12 coordinators, six quarterback coaches and seven execs whose specialties include analytics, game management and the salary cap. The remaining ballot was put together by four members of one team’s personnel department.
The panel placed 35 veteran quarterbacks into one of five tiers, from best (Tier 1) to worst (Tier 5). Quarterbacks were then ranked by average vote and placed into tiers based on vote distribution, beginning with Aaron Rodgers, whose 1.00 average vote reflected his status as a unanimous Tier 1 selection.
The survey excludes rookies because voters have not seen them play in the NFL. More than one quarterback is featured for teams with unsettled starting jobs.
https://theathletic.com/3443022/2022/07/25/nfl-best-quarterbacks-tiers?source=user-shared-article
TIER 1
A Tier 1 quarterback can carry his team each week. The team wins because of him. He expertly handles pure passing situations. He has no real holes in his game.
1. Aaron Rodgers
2. Patrick Mahomes
3. Tom Brady
4. Josh Allen
5. Justin Herbert
6. Joe Burrow
TIER 2
A Tier 2 quarterback can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently. He can handle pure passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game.
7. Matt Stafford
8. Russell Wilson
9. Deshaun Watson
10. Lamar Jackson
11. Dak Prescott
12. Derek Carr
13. Kyler Murray
14. Matt Ryan
TIER 3
A Tier 3 quarterback is a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win. A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best.
15. Kirk Cousins
16. Jimmy Garoppolo
17. Ryan Tannehill
18. Mac Jones
19. Baker Mayfield
20 (T). Jalen Hurts
20 (T). Carson Wentz
22. Jared Goff
23. Trevor Lawrence
24. Jameis Winston
TIER 4
A Tier 4 quarterback could be an unproven player (not enough information for voters to classify) or a veteran who ideally would not start all 17 games.
25. Justin Fields
26. Tua Tagovailoa
27. David Mills
28. Zach Wilson
29. Trey Lance
30. Daniel Jones
31. Marcus Mariota
32. Sam Darnold
33. Mitch Trubisky
34. Drew Lock
35. Geno Smith
