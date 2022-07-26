NFL head coaches and executives rank QB’s

Thought this was cool since it’s actual NFL coaches and executives doing it and not just a random twitter guy or writer.A Tier 1 quarterback can carry his team each week. The team wins because of him. He expertly handles pure passing situations. He has no real holes in his game.1. Aaron Rodgers2. Patrick Mahomes3. Tom Brady4. Josh Allen5. Justin Herbert6. Joe BurrowA Tier 2 quarterback can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently. He can handle pure passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game.7. Matt Stafford8. Russell Wilson9. Deshaun Watson10. Lamar Jackson11. Dak Prescott12. Derek Carr13. Kyler Murray14. Matt RyanA Tier 3 quarterback is a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win. A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best.15. Kirk Cousins16. Jimmy Garoppolo17. Ryan Tannehill18. Mac Jones19. Baker Mayfield20 (T). Jalen Hurts20 (T). Carson Wentz22. Jared Goff23. Trevor Lawrence24. Jameis WinstonA Tier 4 quarterback could be an unproven player (not enough information for voters to classify) or a veteran who ideally would not start all 17 games.25. Justin Fields26. Tua Tagovailoa27. David Mills28. Zach Wilson29. Trey Lance30. Daniel Jones31. Marcus Mariota32. Sam Darnold33. Mitch Trubisky34. Drew Lock35. Geno Smith