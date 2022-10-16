NFL HIT JOB!!!

truckstick23
Can it be any more obvious that the NFL is out for the Dolphins the officiating is ****ing HORRENDOUS!!
Stop. That second series when we had five penalties were all on us. Undisciplined team
Go back to your hole. The NFL said we followed on the rulesMaybe don’t put the entire league in a terrible position by lying about head injuries to skirt the rules.
tamper in the off-season, risk health in the regular season…
joke organization deserves it
There wasn't a bad call in the bunch those were bad penalties on the offense
Some posters on here just don't know the rules, so they love blaming the ref's. Perhaps the Dolphin players just need to quit breaking the rules and the refs wouldn't have to do their job.
That OPI was tricky tack at best.There wasn't a bad call in the bunch those were bad penalties on the offense
Not buying the conspiracy theories, especially when it is being televised on Fox.