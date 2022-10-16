 NFL HIT JOB!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL HIT JOB!!!

It is so obvious.

Queue the blind Neanderthals with their "tin foil hat" remarks.
 
Maybe don’t put the entire league in a terrible position by lying about head injuries to skirt the rules.

tamper in the off-season, risk health in the regular season…

joke organization deserves it
 
Go back to your hole. The NFL said we followed on the rules
 
Some posters on here just don’t know the rules, so they love blaming the ref’s. Perhaps the Dolphin players just need to quit breaking the rules and the refs wouldn’t have to do their job.
 
Not buying the conspiracy theories, especially when it is being televised on Fox.
 
That OPI was tricky tack at best.

But more to the point, why don't they call the obvious ones in our favor.

Ice up
 
