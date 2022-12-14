 NFL hypocrisy example #10,001 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL hypocrisy example #10,001

DeVante Parker took a hit yesterday....staggered horribly. Wasn't pulled by the 'spotter'; team mate Nelson Agholar had called to the refs in extreme fashion to get them to notice.

NFLPA now calling for an investigation into it. Why am I not surprised that we haven't heard a peep from the media?

Yet Miami is the team that took all of the crap with the Tua situation and Teddy Bridgewater was pulled with NO visible signs.

 
