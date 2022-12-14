NFL hypocrisy example #10,001

DeVante Parker took a hit yesterday....staggered horribly. Wasn't pulled by the 'spotter'; team mate Nelson Agholar had called to the refs in extreme fashion to get them to notice.



NFLPA now calling for an investigation into it. Why am I not surprised that we haven't heard a peep from the media?



Yet Miami is the team that took all of the crap with the Tua situation and Teddy Bridgewater was pulled with NO visible signs.



