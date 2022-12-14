NFL hypocrisy example #10,001

brumdog44
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2010
- Messages
- 8,719
- Reaction score
- 9,562
DeVante Parker took a hit yesterday....staggered horribly. Wasn't pulled by the 'spotter'; team mate Nelson Agholar had called to the refs in extreme fashion to get them to notice.
NFLPA now calling for an investigation into it. Why am I not surprised that we haven't heard a peep from the media?
Yet Miami is the team that took all of the crap with the Tua situation and Teddy Bridgewater was pulled with NO visible signs.
NFLPA now calling for an investigation into it. Why am I not surprised that we haven't heard a peep from the media?
Yet Miami is the team that took all of the crap with the Tua situation and Teddy Bridgewater was pulled with NO visible signs.