These pieces of **** get ZERO benefit of the doubt, outside of Boston. Deflate-gate, Spy-gate (and Spy-gate II evidently), extra helmet speaker, vault full of other teams' playbooks, on and on...come on NFL...show SOME degree of integrity here. Belichick, "I 100% had no knowledge of..." Ya right chucklehead...do you honestly think ANYBODY believes your line of bullshit?



Glad they finally got caught again.



They had the cameras aimed directly at Cincinnati's sidelines for at least a whole quarter...but they "were not" recording signs?!?!?!?! Dude......