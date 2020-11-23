NFL just got hard for Tua

I really cringed when I read it his quote from earlier this week about him expecting the NFL to be a lot harder. It was just a really dumb thing to say at that moment in time. You never want to give your opponents bulletin board statements and a mission on this league. But it also wasn't really an honest evaluation of what he's done and where he's at.



To all but devoted followers he was putrid versus the Rams.

He was great against the Cards. Ill give him that.

He was thoroughly mediocre versus the Chargers. He didn't make major mistakes that counted but he didn't lead that many drives either.



The team was 3 and 0 in those games, but they were great efforts by defense and special teams. In terms of record of good qb play, I had him at 1-1-1.



We've seen the nice red zone throws. We've seen him execute other throws when he's known what to do with the ball. We've seen him elude some pressure. But before this week still a lot lacking. Not many sustained drives. Late on throws resulting in contested catches. Inconsistent accuracy. Holding the ball longer than he should. Not really making good decisions on where to go with the ball.



Not speaking to anything to do with his future viability or whether he should be starting for this team, even before this week he's struggled a bit to do what a starting nfl qb should do consistently. Which is why his comment was just very inopportune. A guy who hasn't delivered consistent production yet shouldn't be talking as if he's arrived. I know some will think I'm just speaking with hindsight about this, but I made brief but similar statements in the original thread earlier this week. It might not have been the kid being ****y. He may just not have been smart about his words. He will need to be smarter, on and off the field.