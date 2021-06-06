NFL Limiting Toradol

SCOTTY
I usually don't start threads but heard this on McAfee and thought it was really interesting. MODS you can move if you feel necessary.
It seems like the NFL is going to limit Toradol. This is going to open up a behind the curtain secret of the NFL. (Not very subtle hypocrisy of the NFL). Weed considered the worst of the worst. Meanwhile every player AND coach is lining up on game day getting Toradal injections. McAfee said he's not sure of the new generation is addicted like his. So I'm hoping with the youngest roster it doesn't impact us....although we are the most injured so I'm sure guys like Parker and Williams live on it.