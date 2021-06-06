 NFL Limiting Toradol | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL Limiting Toradol

SCOTTY

SCOTTY

I usually don't start threads but heard this on McAfee and thought it was really interesting. MODS you can move if you feel necessary.

It seems like the NFL is going to limit Toradol. This is going to open up a behind the curtain secret of the NFL. (Not very subtle hypocrisy of the NFL). Weed considered the worst of the worst. Meanwhile every player AND coach is lining up on game day getting Toradal injections. McAfee said he's not sure of the new generation is addicted like his. So I'm hoping with the youngest roster it doesn't impact us....although we are the most injured so I'm sure guys like Parker and Williams live on it.
 
Aqua Shadow

Aqua Shadow

I remember when one of our stars from the early 2000s came out against this stuff. Could be wrong but maybe it was ZT or JT?
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

It seems like GB blocks their players from using and are leading the charge to ban it
 
El Calebra

El Calebra

Toradol is not an opiate and does not cause addiction. It is a simple nonsteroidal non-inflammatory drug (NSAID).
I was prescribed Toradol before and after surgery under strict limitations. The reason being, it wreaks havoc on kidney and liver function. Its a dangerous medicine that should only be used for very short periods of time and prescribed in the lowest possible dose.
But it works well for pain.
Its a good idea to limit Toradol as there are a big family of drugs that can work just as well. In fact my doctor said he prefered that I take an opiate instead of Toradol.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

El Calebra said:
Toradol is not an opiate and does not cause addiction. It is a simple nonsteroidal non-inflammatory drug (NSAID).
I was prescribed Toradol before and after surgery under strict limitations. The reason being, it wreaks havoc on kidney and liver function. Its a dangerous medicine that should only be used for very short periods of time and prescribed in the lowest possible dose.
But it works well for pain.
Its a good idea to limit Toradol as there are a big family of drugs that can work just as well. In fact my doctor said he prefered that I take an opiate instead of Toradol.
Pat did verify he was never addicted. He admitted he took the shot every week his entire career. But he does believe he will end up with life long side effects.
I'm interested more in why do coaches line up for the shot as well....
 
Aqua Shadow

Aqua Shadow

SCOTTY said:
Pat did verify he was never addicted. He admitted he took the shot every week his entire career. But he does believe he will end up with life long side effects.
I'm interested more in why do coaches line up for the shot as well....
Yeah that seems strange. Maybe the coaches are former players with life long pain/arthritis? I know arthritis runs in my family and my Mom has been prescribed some high intensity NSAIDs in the past. I’ve been sticking with Aleve/Advil for the last decade for severe arthritis in my knee from a dislocated patella in my teenage years so far but my doc has told me a knee replacement is inevitable in my 50s/60s so I’m prepared for that as well. I’m 29 years old right now so I have time
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

SCOTTY said:
Weed considered the worst of the worst. Meanwhile every player AND coach is lining up on game day getting Toradal injections.
Blame society/the government for that one. I have chronic nerve pain and was put on opiates for years.

Even back around 2010 (and beyond) I could walk into the local NIH clinic and get them handed to me like candy. They'd literally just ask me if I wanted hydro or oxy and how much.

I started dealing w a lot of side effects from chronic long term use and became very addicted. The withdrawal was terrible.

Now I have my legal marijuana card, and am able to buy strains that specifically help the most with my symptoms. I'm in less pain than my opiate days and I could quit tomorrow with very minor discomfort if I cared to. And the stuff I'm smoking has quality control, unlike what u buy from ur friendly local drug dealer.

The fact our country still has a drug with so many valuable medicinal uses and limited downsides (compared to many legal drugs) listed as a schedule 1 drug is an embarrassment.

Schedule 1 drugs are explicitly stated to have zero medicinal value and include drugs like heroine. Even cocaine and ****ing crystal meth are schedule 2.

Excuse me for the rant, but the societal misconceptions and government policies in the US toward many drugs hurt a lot of people. We are so backwards here.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

TheRevoltingBlob said:
Blame society for that one. I have chronic nerve pain and was put on opiates for years.

Even back around 2010 (and beyond) I could walk into the local NIH clinic and get them handed to me like candy. They'd literally just ask me if I wanted hydro or oxy and how much.

I started dealing w a lot of long term side effects and became very addicted. The withdrawal was terrible.

Now I have my legal marijuana card, and am able to buy strains that specifically help the most with my symptoms. I'm in less pain than my opiate days and I could quit tomorrow with very minor discomfort if I cared to. And the stuff I'm smoking has quality control, unlike what u buy from ur friendly local drug dealer.

The fact our country still has a drug with so many valuable medicinal uses and limited downsides (compared to many legal drugs) listed as a schedule 1 drug is an embarrassment.

Schedule 1 drugs are explicitly stated to have zero medicinal value and include drugs like heroine. Even cocaine and ****ing crystal meth are schedule 2.

Excuse me for the rant, but the societal misconceptions and government policies in the US toward many drugs hurt a lot of people. We are so backwards here.
I don't mind the rant. I'm glad you found your relief. The only statement I don't agree with is blame society. I'm not going into it but the 'war on weed' is easily researched and identifies who has benefited over the decades and who currently benefits. It's not society.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

SCOTTY said:
Pat did verify he was never addicted. He admitted he took the shot every week his entire career. But he does believe he will end up with life long side effects.
I'm interested more in why do coaches line up for the shot as well....
I missed where he said he believes he will end up with life long side effects.

Sounded to me like he was saying he wanted to know if there are any.

Do you know where in the timeline he said he believed?
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

SCOTTY said:
I don't mind the rant. I'm glad you found your relief. The only statement I don't agree with is blame society. I'm not going into it but the 'war on weed' is easily researched and identifies who has benefited over the decades and who currently benefits. It's not society.
I def agree w u to a point. I know who's actually in control in this country and I'm well aware of the history. Polls show that people want marijuana to be legalized (overwhelmingly for medicinal reasons). But this is a recent phenomenon.

We can blame the people spewing the propaganda (and they absolutely deserve basically all of it). But too many people easily have bought into the BS and have voted for politicians with these backwards attitudes in mind.

Maybe u disagree, but I do put blame on people when they don't put any effort to become educated on a topic and allow themselves to become sheep.

I have had enough conversations with people over the years as far as treating drug addiction as a health issue instead of a criminal one, and all I can say is that a disturbing number are miles away from being enlightened.

My own family was perfect fine with me regularly taking high amounts of opiates bc they are legal. But when they found out I was using marijuana instead, it became a big concern for quite a while. Then it became legal in Florida and I haven't heard a word about it since.

Sorry if I find it hard to exclusively blame the government here.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

AdamD13 said:
I missed where he said he believes he will end up with life long side effects.

Sounded to me like he was saying he wanted to know if there are any.

Do you know where in the timeline he said he believed?
If it wasn't it that one it was later in the full broadcast.
It might have been more in joke form like...I'm going to die from that stuff or am I going to die from that stuff.
 
P

phinatic0083

I listened to the whole video but I still don't see why the NFL wants to limit the use of Toradol? From a medical standpoint you don't have many non-narcotic options that can provide the level of relief that Toradol can provide. Granted, it definitely has its own risk, especially when it comes to hemorrhaging risk (this is a risk for all NSAIDs), but its not like you can hit the players with morphine or dilaudid and expect them to play.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

phinatic0083 said:
I listened to the whole video but I still don't see why the NFL wants to limit the use of Toradol? From a medical standpoint you don't have many non-narcotic options that can provide the level of relief that Toradol can provide. Granted, it definitely has its own risk, especially when it comes to hemorrhaging risk (this is a risk for all NSAIDs), but its not like you can hit the players with morphine or dilaudid and expect them to play.
I believe long term effects (which I read some players are already suing over) and the fact that it's masks concussions are the two biggest issues.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I've been given Torodol.

Migraines run in my family-- extreme pain, vomiting, hyper-sensitivity to light and sound, and sometimes they get so bad, doctors will give you torodol or morphine to just knock you out.

There were times, I thanked God for the stuff... that said, I don't know how anyone could function on it, I certainly never could. Maybe they get less... but it is a HELL of a pain killer.
 
D

DZimmer000

During my hockey career, we took it a lot. All I can say is that **** is magic.
 
