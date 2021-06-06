NFL Limiting Toradol

SCOTTY said: I don't mind the rant. I'm glad you found your relief. The only statement I don't agree with is blame society. I'm not going into it but the 'war on weed' is easily researched and identifies who has benefited over the decades and who currently benefits. It's not society. Click to expand...

I def agree w u to a point. I know who's actually in control in this country and I'm well aware of the history. Polls show that people want marijuana to be legalized (overwhelmingly for medicinal reasons). But this is a recent phenomenon.We can blame the people spewing the propaganda (and they absolutely deserve basically all of it). But too many people easily have bought into the BS and have voted for politicians with these backwards attitudes in mind.Maybe u disagree, but I do put blame on people when they don't put any effort to become educated on a topic and allow themselves to become sheep.I have had enough conversations with people over the years as far as treating drug addiction as a health issue instead of a criminal one, and all I can say is that a disturbing number are miles away from being enlightened.My own family was perfect fine with me regularly taking high amounts of opiates bc they are legal. But when they found out I was using marijuana instead, it became a big concern for quite a while. Then it became legal in Florida and I haven't heard a word about it since.Sorry if I find it hard to exclusively blame the government here.