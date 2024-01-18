 NFL lines this week: who you got? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NFL lines this week: who you got?

Buffalo -2.5 over KC; over/under 45.5.
Baltimore -9 over Houston; over/under 45.5
Detroit -6 over Tampa Bay; over/under 48.5
San Franciso -9 over Green Bay; over/under 50.5

I have Buffalo giving 2 1/2 and the over; if the Steelers/Bills ended at 48 points, have to think Buffalo/KC will go over.
I have Houston +9 over Baltimore and the over; I do believe in C.J. Stroud's ability but not the Texans defense. Baltimore wins but doesn't cover.
I have Tampa +6 and the under. Detroit to win but Tampa keeps it close.
I have San Francisco -9 and the under. San Francisco is at another level when they are healthy. Don't think this one is close.
 
