NFL mandates that the Dolphin's give up a #1 pick in Tua trade

In all my years of watching football I've never seen the NFL get involved in what a team MUST give up to trade a player. If we can talk a team into giving us a high draft pick for Tua wht is that not allowed. I feel our hands are now tied regarding a trade and we are now forced to cut him if we want him gone. Am I missing something? This is crazy! Why does Roger Goodell hate our guts? Every ruling is to hurt us all the way down to making the pre snap motion we were killing other teams with against the rules, but the tush push is just fine.
 
BSQ said:
Episode 5 What GIF by The Office
 
5 o'clock came early I see. Day drinking can be dangerous.
 
You may be a bit confused. A team offered to eat the contract for a 1st rd pick. Which no one had talked about on here because I guess we hope that doesn't happen. I think we should make him a June cut and keep enough cap space this year to field a competent team (albeit, likely not a competitive one).

Headlines can be misleading sometimes.
 
I saw something(unsustantiated) about a team asking for #11

I don't see any rush to trade him. just cut him and turn the page
 
