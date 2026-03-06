NFL mandates that the Dolphin's give up a #1 pick in Tua trade

BSQ
In all my years of watching football I've never seen the NFL get involved in what a team MUST give up to trade a player. If we can talk a team into giving us a high draft pick for Tua wht is that not allowed. I feel our hands are now tied regarding a trade and we are now forced to cut him if we want him gone. Am I missing something? This is crazy! Why does Roger Goodell hate our guts? Every ruling is to hurt us all the way down to making the pre snap motion we were killing other teams with against the rules, but the tush push is just fine.